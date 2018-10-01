GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Navy's Chetak Helicopter Crashes at Rajali Base in Tamil Nadu, None Injured

The helicopter was on a routine training sortie at the time of crash.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Navy's Chetak Helicopter Crashes at Rajali Base in Tamil Nadu, None Injured
File Image of Chetak Helicopter/Courtesy: Indian Navy
Loading...
A Chetak CH442 helicopter crashed at the INS Rajali naval base in Arakkonam near Chennai on Monday.

Three crew members were on board. "All three are safe," a spokesperson for the Indian Navy told The Hindu.

The helicopter was on a routine training sortie at the time of crash.

The main and tail rotors of the helicopter have been damaged.

According to a Hindu report, the helicopter crashed while carrying out dry-winching dual sortie.
.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...