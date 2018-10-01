English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navy's Chetak Helicopter Crashes at Rajali Base in Tamil Nadu, None Injured
The helicopter was on a routine training sortie at the time of crash.
File Image of Chetak Helicopter/Courtesy: Indian Navy
Loading...
A Chetak CH442 helicopter crashed at the INS Rajali naval base in Arakkonam near Chennai on Monday.
Three crew members were on board. "All three are safe," a spokesperson for the Indian Navy told The Hindu.
The helicopter was on a routine training sortie at the time of crash.
The main and tail rotors of the helicopter have been damaged.
According to a Hindu report, the helicopter crashed while carrying out dry-winching dual sortie.
.
Three crew members were on board. "All three are safe," a spokesperson for the Indian Navy told The Hindu.
The helicopter was on a routine training sortie at the time of crash.
The main and tail rotors of the helicopter have been damaged.
According to a Hindu report, the helicopter crashed while carrying out dry-winching dual sortie.
.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...