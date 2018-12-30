LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Navy's Future Growth Based on Pillars of Indigenisation, Self-reliance: Sunil Lanba

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said threats and challenges in the seas are comprehensively addressed by the Indian Navy while fulfilling its mandate of protecting and preserving maritime interests.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
File photo of Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.
New Delhi: The future growth of the Indian Navy as a highly capable maritime force is based on the two main pillars of indigenisation and self-reliance, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has said.

In his message on the Navy's 2019 calendar, he said that in the recent years a resurgent India has established itself as a responsible and credible power. Noting that the global order is undergoing a transition, he said the maritime areas of the Indo-Pacific region have emerged as the primary theatre for this strategic interplay.

The globalisation of terror as well as other non-traditional threats like transnational crime, piracy continue to undermine maritime security, Lanba said. "These challenges are comprehensively addressed by the Indian Navy while fulfilling its mandate of protecting and preserving our maritime interests," he said, noting the Navy's theme for this year is 'Mission deployed and combat ready'.

