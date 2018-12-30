English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navy's Future Growth Based on Pillars of Indigenisation, Self-reliance: Sunil Lanba
Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said threats and challenges in the seas are comprehensively addressed by the Indian Navy while fulfilling its mandate of protecting and preserving maritime interests.
File photo of Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.
New Delhi: The future growth of the Indian Navy as a highly capable maritime force is based on the two main pillars of indigenisation and self-reliance, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has said.
In his message on the Navy's 2019 calendar, he said that in the recent years a resurgent India has established itself as a responsible and credible power. Noting that the global order is undergoing a transition, he said the maritime areas of the Indo-Pacific region have emerged as the primary theatre for this strategic interplay.
The globalisation of terror as well as other non-traditional threats like transnational crime, piracy continue to undermine maritime security, Lanba said. "These challenges are comprehensively addressed by the Indian Navy while fulfilling its mandate of protecting and preserving our maritime interests," he said, noting the Navy's theme for this year is 'Mission deployed and combat ready'.
The future growth of the Indian Navy as a highly capable maritime force is based on two main pillars -- indigenisation and self-reliance, he said.
