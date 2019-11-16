Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Navy's Ultra-modern Reconnaissance Plane Successfully Undertakes Operational Mission

This is the first sortie undertaken by a P-8I aircraft after the recent inauguration of the Naval Taxi Link connecting the NAE with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), a defence press release said.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Navy's Ultra-modern Reconnaissance Plane Successfully Undertakes Operational Mission
Representative Image.

Kochi: A P-8I maritime reconnaissance (MR) aircraft, the most modern MR aircraft of the Indian Navy, successfully undertook an operational mission from the Naval Air Enclave (NAE) here on Friday.

This is the first sortie undertaken by a P-8I aircraft after the recent inauguration of the Naval Taxi Link connecting the NAE with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), a defence press release said.

The aircraft successfully underwent an Operational Turn Round at NAE Kochi as part of the mission. The successful completion of the mission has validated the capability of NAE (Kochi) in supporting the wide bodied P-8I operations and would significantly enhance the endurance and reach of the aircraft in undertaking maritime reconnaissance missions in the Indian Ocean Region.

It has also endorsed CIALs commitment to mutual support and cooperation with the Indian Navy, the release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram