Navy's Ultra-modern Reconnaissance Plane Successfully Undertakes Operational Mission

Kochi: A P-8I maritime reconnaissance (MR) aircraft, the most modern MR aircraft of the Indian Navy, successfully undertook an operational mission from the Naval Air Enclave (NAE) here on Friday.

This is the first sortie undertaken by a P-8I aircraft after the recent inauguration of the Naval Taxi Link connecting the NAE with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), a defence press release said.

The aircraft successfully underwent an Operational Turn Round at NAE Kochi as part of the mission. The successful completion of the mission has validated the capability of NAE (Kochi) in supporting the wide bodied P-8I operations and would significantly enhance the endurance and reach of the aircraft in undertaking maritime reconnaissance missions in the Indian Ocean Region.

It has also endorsed CIALs commitment to mutual support and cooperation with the Indian Navy, the release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.