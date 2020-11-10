Nawada Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Nawada (नवादा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nawada. Nawada is part of 39. Nawada Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.76%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,45,777 eligible electors, of which 1,78,564 were male, 1,66,437 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,21,017 eligible electors, of which 1,67,927 were male, 1,53,079 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,212 eligible electors, of which 1,41,754 were male, 1,21,458 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nawada in 2015 was 327. In 2010, there were 204.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rajballabh Prasad of RJD won in this seat by defeating Indradeo Prasad of BLSP by a margin of 16,726 votes which was 9.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 50.12% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Purnima Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Rajballabh Prasad of RJD by a margin of 6,337 votes which was 5.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.13% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 237. Nawada Assembly segment of Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chandan Singh won the Nawada Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nawada Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nawada are: Purnima Yadav (JDU), Md Kamran (RJD), Ranjit Pd Yadav (LJP), Bishun Dev Yadav (BSP), Anand Priya Deo (RCD), Ganauri Pandit (PPID), Deenanath Thakur (JNP), Vishwas Vishwakarma (LJPS), Hiradaya Devi (JDS), Arun Kumar (IND), Upendra Rajbanshi (IND), Daya Nand Prasad (IND), Dinesh Singh Chandravansi (IND), Dilip Kumar (IND), Ram Yatna Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55%, while it was 45.22% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 237. Nawada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 312. In 2010 there were 279 polling stations.

Extent:

237. Nawada constituency comprises of the following areas of Nawada district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nardiganj and Nawada. It shares an inter-state border with Nawada.

Nawada seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Nawada is 269.76 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nawada is: 24°56'05.3"N 85°30'01.4"E.

