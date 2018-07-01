English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Naxal Commander Killed in Encounter with Police in Chhattisgarh
The rebel was a key accused in the killing of sarpanch of Badesatti village in April this year.
File photo: Security personnel during a search operation in Maoist-affected area. (PTI Photo)
Raipur: A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Sunday.
The Maoist was a key accused in the killing of a village sarpanch in Sukma, he said.
The skirmish took place on Saturday evening in Muler village forest when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.
When the security personnel were cordoning off the Gandharpara forest in Muler, located about 450 km from here, a group of ultras started firing on them leading to a gun-battle between the two sides, he said.
After a brief exchange of fire, ultras fled into the core forest. During a search of the spot, the body of a rebel clad in 'uniform' was found, Meena said.
A 315 bore pistol, a muzzle-loading gun, a claymore mine, some explosive material and Naxal-related items were also recovered from the spot, he said.
The killed Maoist was identified as Jaggu, active as commander of the 'small action team' of Naxals in the area, the SP said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh
on his head.
The rebel was a key accused in the killing of sarpanch of Badesatti village in April this year, the official said.
He was also wanted in around half-a-dozen other Maoist incidents in the area, Meena said.
The patrolling team returned to its camp this morning after the operation, he added.
