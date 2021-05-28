Naxal Commander Succumbs to Covid-19, Three Recovered from Virus Arrested in Telangana

A commander of the naxals from Telangana’s Kothagudem district succumbed to Covid-19 infection at a hospital in Tamil Nadu. Three others, who returned from the hospital after treatment, have been arrested by the police.

The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Korsa Ganga alias Ayatu, was reportedly a dreadful naxal commander and head of its tech team Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, said Sunil Dutt Superintendent of Police of Bhadradi (Kothagudem).

He was a resident of Gornam village in Chhattisgarh Bijapur.

On Thursday, the Telangana police intercepted a car carrying three maoists - Savalam Pojja, Sodi Sitayya, Kunja Jogaiya with arms, ammunition and explosives near Manuguru Hanuman Temple in Telangana. While Pojja is from Bijapur, Sitayya and Jogaiya are residents of Andhra Pradesh.

All three tested positive for Covid-19.

A few days ago, a maoist couple surrendered at Kanker’s camp. They had later tested positive for the virus. Arjun Tati and his wife Lakshmi Padda were immediately hospitalised.

A few days ago, Bastar IGP Sundar Raj urged Naxalites to surrender and receive proper treatment. “Naxalites have died in the South Bastar region. Their names are being traced. We still appeal to them to come forward and surrender. The police will provide treatment,” he said.

A naxal allegedly involved in the ambush last month in which at least 22 security personnel were killed on Sukma-Bijapur border surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

Bhimsen Vekko (20), a member of the Maoists" `platoon 13", turned himself in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijapur district, said a senior police official.

Vekko had joined the naxal movement in 2016 and was involved in several incidents of violence including the attack on security personnel on Sukma-Bijapur border on April 3 this year, he said.

He told the police that he was disappointed with the “hollow" ideology of the rebels and discrimination and hence decided to surrender, the official added.

