Naxal Gunned Down by Security Forces in Chhattisgarh
The gunbattle took place on Thursday evening in a forest under Pusnar police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after carrying out an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI over phone.
Raipur: One naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.
When the patrolling team was descending from Tulsi hill, it came face to face with a small action team of Kanger Valley Area Committee of Maoists after which an exchange of fire started between the two sides, he said.
After the gunbattle, body of a cadre identified as Kawasi Deva, a deputy militia commander in Chandameta area, was recovered from the spot, the SP said.
One muzzle-loading gun and a bag containing materials used in making improvised explosive devices were also recovered from the spot, Meena said.
The patrolling team reached its camp on Friday morning, he added.
