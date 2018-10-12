GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Naxal Gunned Down by Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

The gunbattle took place on Thursday evening in a forest under Pusnar police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after carrying out an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI over phone.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
Representative image.
Raipur: One naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The gunbattle took place on Thursday evening in a forest under Pusnar police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after carrying out an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI over phone.

When the patrolling team was descending from Tulsi hill, it came face to face with a small action team of Kanger Valley Area Committee of Maoists after which an exchange of fire started between the two sides, he said.

After the gunbattle, body of a cadre identified as Kawasi Deva, a deputy militia commander in Chandameta area, was recovered from the spot, the SP said.

One muzzle-loading gun and a bag containing materials used in making improvised explosive devices were also recovered from the spot, Meena said.

The patrolling team reached its camp on Friday morning, he added.
