Naxal Killed in Encounter With Police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A major encounter took place between police and the Naxalites in Dantewada region of Chhattisgarh resulting in the death of a Maoist on Saturday. The police recovered two country-made pistols, 5kg IED explosives, and Naxal literature at the encounter site. The encounter took place between PLGA cadres of CPI (Maoist) and the Chhattisgarh police in the forests of Bengpalli in the PS Kirandul area of Dantewada.

Acting on a tip-off about the gathering of Maoists in the forest area, the police reached the spot to conduct a search operation. During the encounter, a Naxalite was killed at around 12:30 pm.

Two days ago, four Naxals including a couple surrendered at Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district and three of them tested positive for Covid-19, police said.

The rebels, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, turned themselves in at the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s (CAF) camp in Bodli village. The surrendered Naxals said they were impressed by the police’s rehabilitation drive ‘LonVarratu’ and disappointed with the ‘Maoist ideology’.

Of the four, Son Singh alias Shivlal Mandavi, 24, was active as the President of the Bodli Panchayat Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, police said.

CNM is a cultural wing of Maoists. Shivlal Mandavi’s wife Raimati Mandavi, 22, and another woman cadre Sudri Kashyap, 20, were active as CNM members, while Jairam Kashyap, 22, was a militia member, the SP said.

They were subjected to Corona tests and three of them tested positive, SP Pallava said, adding that they are being provided treatment. Police claimed recently that several Naxals have caught the viral infection, and appealed to them to surrender and avail of medical treatment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here