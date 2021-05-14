Naxal Killed in Encounter with Police in Dantewada, Pistols, IED Explosives Recovered

A major encounter took place between police and the Naxalites in Dantewada region of Chhattisgarh resulting in death of one Maoist on Friday.

The police recovered two country-made pistols, two kg IED explosives, and Naxal literature. The major encounter took place between the Naxalites’ platoon number 16 and the Chhattisgarh police in the forests of Mustalanar in Gidam area of ​​Dantewada.

Acting on a tip-off about gathering on Maoists in the forest area, the police reached the spot to conduct a search operation. During the encounter, a Naxalite was killed at around 8 am and was identified as Ramachandra Kati.

This comes a day after an encounter took place at Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh border.

The Gadchiroli police have killed Naxalites in the forests of Dhanora Tehsil at the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. In this encounter, the security forces killed two Naxalites including a female member. An intensive search of the area has been reported by the security forces after the encounter and it was suspected that more Naxalites have also been injured.

Incidentally, Naxalites killed a villager on suspicion of being the informer of the police in Nellanar in Narayanpur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here