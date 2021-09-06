Naxal Stronghold Bijapur Now Has Ration Shop, First Since India's Independence

A new sub-health center and fair price shop has been inaugurated in Bechapal, a remote Naxal-affected area of Bhairamgarh block of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

Bijapur is infamous for being the stronghold of Naxalites, however, situations are slowly changing as the administration is on their toes trying to deliver the schemes of the government to villages where no facility has reached since independence.

To begin with, people in Bijapur still have to walk 15 kilometers to get ration and for the first time since independence, villagers inaugurated a new sub-health center and fair price shop in Bechapal.

With this facility, seven remote villages will be able to get the necessary ration material along with health facilities and food grains in their own village.

In the Naxal-affected area of Bechapal, in the presence of Collector Ritesh Kumar Agrawal and SP Kamallochan Kashyap, two elderly villagers cut the ribbon after offering prayers.

With a functional ration shop, villagers said that they now no more have to go to Mirtur, which is 15 kms away, and can save on travelling time to focus on agriculture and other works.

In Bijapur, there has been a lack of basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, education and health. The administration is now investing in building roads, bridges and culverts and working for availability of electricity, drinking water facilities.

The closed schools of the area are being re-operated. The administration will now organise a camp in the nearby gram panchayat Mirtur to provide the villagers Aadhar card, Ayushman card, ration card, bank account, Kisan credit card for people to benefit from various welfare schemes of the government.

