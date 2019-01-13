English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naxalite Carrying Reward of Rs 10 Lakh Killed in Encounter in Jharkhand
Shahdeo Rai alias Talada was the prime accused in the killing of the then Superintendent of Police, Pakur district, Amarjeet Balihar, in July 2013.
Representative Image (File photo)
Loading...
Dumka (Jharkhand): A wanted naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, police said.
Shahdeo Rai alias Talada was killed in an encounter in the jungles of Shikaripara in Dumka. He was the prime accused in the killing of the then Superintendent of Police, Pakur district, Amarjeet Balihar, in July 2013, Superintendent of Police, Y S Ramesh said.
Based on inputs that naxals have taken shelter in Chatupara and planning to extort money, the District Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) battalion launched anti-naxal operation since Saturday night.
The Maoists started firing at the approaching security personnel at around 7 am today forcing retaliation, Ramesh said.
Talada, who was wanted in around 50 naxal-related cases in Santhal Paragana, was killed in the cross firing. An AK-47 rifle and an INSAS rifle, large quantity of ammunition and magzines among other items were recovered from the spot, he said.
Ramesh said over 500 rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter in which armed women naxals were also present.
The area has been sealed and a massive search operation launched to track down the rebels, some of whom
sustained bullet injuries but managed to escape, he claimed.
Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service to apprehend the Maoists.
In July 2013, the then Pakur district SP Amarjeet Balihar, who was known for his tough stand against Left-wing extremism, was killed along with five policemen in an ambush carried out by the Maoists under Kathikund police station in Dumka district bordering Pakur.
Balihar was returning to Pakur after participating in a meeting in Dumka when the Maoists had opened fire and hurled bombs at the convoy of the 45-year-old police officer.
Shahdeo Rai alias Talada was killed in an encounter in the jungles of Shikaripara in Dumka. He was the prime accused in the killing of the then Superintendent of Police, Pakur district, Amarjeet Balihar, in July 2013, Superintendent of Police, Y S Ramesh said.
Based on inputs that naxals have taken shelter in Chatupara and planning to extort money, the District Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) battalion launched anti-naxal operation since Saturday night.
The Maoists started firing at the approaching security personnel at around 7 am today forcing retaliation, Ramesh said.
Talada, who was wanted in around 50 naxal-related cases in Santhal Paragana, was killed in the cross firing. An AK-47 rifle and an INSAS rifle, large quantity of ammunition and magzines among other items were recovered from the spot, he said.
Ramesh said over 500 rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter in which armed women naxals were also present.
The area has been sealed and a massive search operation launched to track down the rebels, some of whom
sustained bullet injuries but managed to escape, he claimed.
Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service to apprehend the Maoists.
In July 2013, the then Pakur district SP Amarjeet Balihar, who was known for his tough stand against Left-wing extremism, was killed along with five policemen in an ambush carried out by the Maoists under Kathikund police station in Dumka district bordering Pakur.
Balihar was returning to Pakur after participating in a meeting in Dumka when the Maoists had opened fire and hurled bombs at the convoy of the 45-year-old police officer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkumar Hirani Accused of Sexual Assault by Sanju’s Crew Member; Filmmaker Denies Allegations
- After Several Delays, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to Finally Release on July 26
- Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: History and Significance
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
- Indians Did Plastic Surgery 2500 Years Ago? Columbia Agrees with Indian Science Congress
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results