Naxalite Carrying Reward of Rs 10 Lakh Killed in Encounter in Jharkhand

A wanted naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday, police said.Shahdeo Rai alias Talada was killed in an encounter in the jungles of Shikaripara in Dumka. He was the prime accused in the killing of the then Superintendent of Police, Pakur district, Amarjeet Balihar, in July 2013, Superintendent of Police, Y S Ramesh said.Based on inputs that naxals have taken shelter in Chatupara and planning to extort money, the District Armed Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) battalion launched anti-naxal operation since Saturday night.The Maoists started firing at the approaching security personnel at around 7 am today forcing retaliation, Ramesh said.Talada, who was wanted in around 50 naxal-related cases in Santhal Paragana, was killed in the cross firing. An AK-47 rifle and an INSAS rifle, large quantity of ammunition and magzines among other items were recovered from the spot, he said.Ramesh said over 500 rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter in which armed women naxals were also present.The area has been sealed and a massive search operation launched to track down the rebels, some of whomsustained bullet injuries but managed to escape, he claimed.Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service to apprehend the Maoists.In July 2013, the then Pakur district SP Amarjeet Balihar, who was known for his tough stand against Left-wing extremism, was killed along with five policemen in an ambush carried out by the Maoists under Kathikund police station in Dumka district bordering Pakur.Balihar was returning to Pakur after participating in a meeting in Dumka when the Maoists had opened fire and hurled bombs at the convoy of the 45-year-old police officer.