'Naxalites are Fighting Their Last Battle of Existence': Bhupesh Baghel Promises to Intensify Anti-Maoist Operations

The Naxalites are fighting the last battle of their existence, CM Bhupesh Baghel told News 18 in the aftermath of a gruesome Naxalite encounter that left 22 soldiers dead and 1 missing in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday.

Speaking to a News 18 reporter, the CM said that a group of Indian Jawans had gone out in search of the said Maoists amidst which a camp of the jawans was attacked which led to casualties on both sides.

‘Both sides suffered casualties, this will boost our morale. The Naxalites are fighting the last battle of their existence. I also spoke with the Home Minister. CRPF DG is going to Chhattisgarh today. I am also reaching Chhattisgarh this evening to take stock of the situation’ Bhupesh Baghel further added.

On Saturday, a 400-strong team of security forces came under heavy attack by a People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) platoon in the Tarrem area near the Sukma-Bijapur border.

Among the 5 martyred, three belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while two were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG). Two MI 17 helicopters and nine ambulances were rushed to the spot for evacuation after an exchange of fire which lasted for more than three hours.

As per reports by PTI, for the last 10 days, security forces in Chhattisgarh were getting information about the whereabouts of Madvi Hidma, a top Naxal of banned CPI (Maoist) who has been linked to major attacks including the 2013 Jhiram Ghati killings which led to the death of nearly 30 people including some eminent Congress leaders.

Coincidentally, this attack comes nearly a week after the Indo-Tibetan Border Police took three Naxals into custody for planting explosives to target security forces in Sukma.

After the Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the matter by calling Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. On the phone, he assured CM Baghel to fight together against Naxal violence and win. Apart from this, Shah also instructed the Director-General of CRPF to go to the spot.

Earlier, Amit Shah said in a tweet that the valor of the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting the extremists will never be forgotten. The home minister also said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.