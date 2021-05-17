Naxals Attack CRPF Camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 3 Villagers Killed, Say Police

At least three villagers were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district after naxalites attacked a CRPF camp on Monday, leading to a shootout, said police. Senior police officers including IG Bastar Sundar Raj and DIG CRPF Komal Singh are on their way to the spot.

According to police, villagers had been protesting against the Mokur Camp in Tarrem on the Sukma-Bijapur border since last three days. However, they had gone back on Sunday night only to return the next day.

“They had hone back last night after protesting for two days but on Monday they came back. The state police tried to control the law and order situation," a senior officer at the CRPF headquarters told News18.

Clashes erupted between the Maoists and the police at the camp, and several casualties have been reported during the shootout. Several naxalites have also been killed in retaliatory firing, said police.

The protest by the villagers was hijacked by the naxals leading to the clash, said police. “The villagers were kept at the forefront but naxals fired at the police men. Some protestors were killed in the retaliatory firing by the police," the officer said.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the state police are currently handling law and order in the area.

Last month, at least 20 CRPF and State police personnel were killed in an encounter with naxals at the same camp. Besides those killed, 31 other jawans had sustained injuries in the encounter. Security forces had launched an operation along the Sukma-Bijapur border, where an intense face-off resulted in the deaths of the jawans.

