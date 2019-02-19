English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15 Bogeys Derailed as Naxals Blow up Railway Track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Train Services Disrupted
At 2:15 am, the insurgents detonated a bomb between the Roy and Khalari stations on the Dhanbad Garhwa route.
The incident occurred late on Monday night at 2 am.
Dhanbad: Fifteen bogeys of a goods train were derailed after Naxals blew up a railway track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in the early hours of Tuesday, disrupting train services on the busy route.
An official said the operation both up and down the route has been interrupted and several train routes have been changed.
After a considerable portion of the railway track was damaged in the attack, three trains — the Barkakana-Varanasi, Barkakana-Dehri on Son and Barwadih-Gomo express — were cancelled.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
