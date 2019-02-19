15 Bogeys Derailed as Naxals Blow up Railway Track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Train Services Disrupted

: Fifteen bogeys of a goods train were derailed after Naxals blew up a railway track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in the early hours of Tuesday, disrupting train services on the busy route.At 2:15 am, the insurgents detonated a bomb between the Roy and Khalari stations on the Dhanbad Garhwa route.An official said the operation both up and down the route has been interrupted and several train routes have been changed.After a considerable portion of the railway track was damaged in the attack, three trains — the Barkakana-Varanasi, Barkakana-Dehri on Son and Barwadih-Gomo express — were cancelled.