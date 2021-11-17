Naxals Free Chhattisgarh Govt Sub-engineer in Bijapur District

A sub-engineer was on Wednesday released by Naxals nearly five days after he was abducted while surveying an under-construction road in insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. Sub-engineer Roshan Lakra (35) of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), who was abducted by the ultras on November 11, was released at Gangloor Road in the afternoon, a senior police officer said.

However, it is still not clear whether Lakra was assaulted or threatened by the ultras, he said, adding that the sub-engineer will be subjected to medical examination once he reaches the district headquarters. Lakra and his department's peon Lakshman Partagiri (24) went missing on November 11 when they had gone to conduct a survey of a road being built on a 15-km stretch between Bijapur town and Gorna-Mankeli. As the duo did not return to Bijapur district headquarter the next day, a search was launched and later, the police confirmed that they had been abducted by Naxals from Kanhaiguda village. Partagiri was freed by Naxals two days later.

