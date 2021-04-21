Naxals Kidnap Cop on Leave in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Assistant Sub-inspector, Chhattisgarh Police, Murali Tati was abducted from his village in Bijapur district on Wednesday while he was on leave, said SP Kamalochan Kashyap.

Kashyap said that according to an eyewitness, three to four jan militia members took Tati away at gunpoint.

Tati is a resident of Palnar village from where he was allegedly abducted. He was transferred to Bastar in 2018 and was posted in Jagdalpur, before which he served in Bijapur.

On Wednesday, he had gone to meet his mother and then proceeded to attend the local fair at his village from where the abduction allegedly happened.

“He was not in uniform but he is known in the area as a local. Palnar is a naxal-affected village. Lot of naxals are from this village,” SP Bijapur said on being asked how Tati was identified.

IG Bastar Sundar Raj said efforts are on to trace the missing SI and confirm information about his abduction.

“There is an information about the abduction of Sub-inspector Murali Tatti from village Palnar (PS Gangaloor, District Bijapur). On 19th of April, he went to Bijapur to meet his mother and later he went to Palnar mela in Gangaloor area. From there he is believed to be abducted by Naxals. Trying to confirm this information,” he said.

Earlier this month, Maoists had released CRPF’s Rakeshwar Manhas five days after his abduction during an encounter. On Wednesday, the Maoist in a statement alleged that forces carried out drone strikes against naxals on April 19. IG Bastar has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, a personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was injured in a blast in the naxal-affected Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A team of police and the ITBP personnel had gone to the spot after receiving information of a cow’s death by coming in contact with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a nullah in Basing area, an official said.

As the security forces were searching the area to check if more IEDs were planted, Jawan Sunil Singh stepped on a pressure-activated bomb which went off.

The injured Jawan was taken to Raipur for treatment and his condition was stable, said District Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here