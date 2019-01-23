English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naxals Kill 3 Villagers on Suspicion of Being Police Informers in Maharashtra
The Maoists shot dead three villagers Tuesday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on suspicion that their tip-off to police led to killing of 40 ultras in a massive operation in the region last year.
Mumbai: Suspected Maoists shot dead three villagers Tuesday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on suspicion that their tip-off to police led to killing of 40 ultras in a massive operation in the region last year, a police official said.
Armed naxals from Chhattisgarh entered Kasnasur village near Kosfundi phata in Bhamragad taluka, around 950
kms from here in the early hours, and went to the houses of Malu Madavi, Kanna Madavi and Lalsu Kudyeti, a police official said.
The ultras dragged them outside their houses and shot them dead, he said.
The official said the Maoists suspected that the trio had tipped the police about their presence in forests which
resulted into the Kasnur-Tumirgunda operation in this east Maharashtra district in April last year.
While leaving the village, Maoists put up a banner stating that they were avenging the April 2018 deaths of their
comrades, he said.
Police forces have been rushed to Bhamragad, which is located on borders of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, he said,
adding that further investigation is underway.
The official said Tuesday's incident was the first attack on villagers in Gadchiroli district after Maoist
Nambala Keshav Tao alias Basavraju took over from Ganapathy, a top leader of the naxal movement.
Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli told PTI that the villagers gunned down by the
ultras were not police informers.
A group comprising about 60 Maoists of "Bhamragad Dalam" was behind these killings, he said, adding that it was an act of frustration.
He said police had gained a decisive upper hand in the fight against the Naxal menace in the area and 50 ultras had
been eliminated in the past one year.
He said local villagers were firmly behind the police despite Naxal threats and, on several occasions, had destroyed posters put up by the proscribed outfit.
