Naxals Kill CAF Jawan in Chhattisgarh's Padeda Village, Dump Body on Bijapur-Gangaloor Road

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan, who had been missing, was killed by Naxals in Bijapur district, police said on Friday. The body of constable Mallu Ram Suryawanshi (38), who had been missing from his camp since the last one week, was found on the Bijapur-Gangloor road near Padeda village on Friday morning, a police official said.

A police team later shifted the body to hosptial for post-mortem, he said. A pamphlet was recovered from the spot in which the Gangaloor area committee of Maoists claimed responsibility for the jawan's murder, he said.

Suryanwanshi, a native of Bilaspur district in the state, was attached to the 17th battalion of the CAF. He was posted in the battalions pioneer company,which handles construction works, including setting up police camps, in interior areas, he said.

Prima facie, it seems he was killed with sharp-edged weapons but the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy, he said. A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, the official added.

With this, eight people – three policemen, a forest official and four civilians – have been killed in separate Naxal-related incidents in Bijapur district in the last one month, he said.