1-min read

Naxals Kill Man in Chhattisgarh on Suspicion of Giving Land for Police Camp

A dozen Naxals caught Devendra Kumar Sinha and his son, forcibly took them to a nearby forest area and shot him.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
File image of Naxals
Raipur: Naxals shot dead a man in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on suspicion that he gave his land to police for setting up their camp, an official said on Tuesday.

Devendra Kumar Sinha, a resident of Charama area in the district, went to Badetevda village, where he owned farm land, for some work on Monday when around a dozen Naxals caught him and his son and forcibly took them to a nearby forest area, the police official told PTI.

The rebels then shot Sinha dead in the forest, located around 150 km from here. Before escaping from the spot they warned his son not to inform the police, he said. On hearing the gunshots, some villagers went to the forest and informed the police about the incident, he said.

The police rushed there and sent the body for postmortem, he said. A Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot in which the ultras claimed that Sinha had given his land to the police for setting up their camp in the area, he said.

The official denied the claim of Naxals and said the exact motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. Combing operation was on in the area to trace the assailants, he added
