1-min read

Naxals Kill Villager in Dantewada District on Suspicion of Being Police Informer

Police found leaflets and pamphlets at the spot in which Aamdai area committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed the responsibility for the killing, and identified the deceased as Dashram, a resident of Dantewada,

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
Naxals Kill Villager in Dantewada District on Suspicion of Being Police Informer
Representative Image.

Dantewada: A villager was killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a police official said on Sunday.

Some locals spotted the body of a man lying on Mangnar road under Barsoor police station area on Sunday morning and informed the police, he said.

Police found leaflets and pamphlets at the spot in which Aamdai area committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) claimed the responsibility for the killing, and identified the deceased as Dashram, a resident of Kokernar village in Dantewada, the official said.

"Prima facie, the man was axed to death," the official said, adding that a search was underway to trace the unidentified assailants.

