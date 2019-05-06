English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naxals Killed 522 People for Being 'Police Informers', Say Gadchiroli Cops
Naxals are misleading people by accusing some to be police informers. In this way, Naxals have killed 522 innocent people, the Gadchiroli police statement said.
There was little left of the truck carrying the commandos.
Nagpur: Naxals have killed 522 people in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after falsely accusing them of being informers, police said Monday.
In a statement, Gadchiroli police said a man found dead on Monday morning in Jambhiya Gatta in the district's Ettapali tehsil, identified as Shishir Mandal (42), was not a police informer.
It said Mandal, a native of Chhattisgarh's Bande area, used to "regularly help" the Naxals and was killed due to a "financial conflict" with the latter. Mandal was found dead around 9am on Adenge Road with a gun shot wound on his head.
"Naxals are misleading people by accusing some to be police informers. In this way, Naxals have killed 522 innocent people," the Gadchiroli police statement said. The police statement, however, did not give details of the time period during which these people were killed.
