Naxals Set 2 Vehicles on Fire in Jharkhand's Garhwa District
A dozen armed ultras of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) poured petrol and set the vehicles on fire at Kurun village, under the jurisdiction of Bhandaria Police Station, on Thursday night, the police said.
Representative image.
Garhwa(Jharkhand): Members of a Naxal outfit have torched two empty trucks in Garhwa district, police said on Friday.
They also beat up the drivers of the vehicles, a police officer said.
The Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Ranka, Manoj Kumar, went to the place after getting information about the incident, the officer said, adding, the Naxals fled the spot after setting the vehicles on fire.
