Naxals Torch Bus After Evacuating Passengers, Open Fire at Security Forces in Chhattisgarh
Naxals stopped a private bus near Sitapur camp of security forces under Usoor police station limits at around 4pm and set it on fire, an official said.
Representative Image.
Bijapur: Naxals on Sunday torched a bus after forcing passengers off it and then fired at security personnel who reached the site in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.
"The passengers were asked to get off and therefore, there is no report of injuries to anyone. The bus was on its way to Bijapur from Usoor," he said.
When security forces reached the site of the incident sometime later, Naxals lying in wait fired at them, he said.
"After a brief exchange of fire, the Maoists disappeared into the adjoining forests. Neither side suffered injuries in the gun battle," the official added.
