Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Naxals Torch Bus After Evacuating Passengers, Open Fire at Security Forces in Chhattisgarh​

Naxals stopped a private bus near Sitapur camp of security forces under Usoor police station limits at around 4pm and set it on fire, an official said.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naxals Torch Bus After Evacuating Passengers, Open Fire at Security Forces in Chhattisgarh​
Representative Image.
Loading...

Bijapur: Naxals on Sunday torched a bus after forcing passengers off it and then fired at security personnel who reached the site in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

Naxals stopped a private bus near Sitapur camp of security forces under Usoor police station limits at around 4pm and set it on fire, an official said.

"The passengers were asked to get off and therefore, there is no report of injuries to anyone. The bus was on its way to Bijapur from Usoor," he said.

When security forces reached the site of the incident sometime later, Naxals lying in wait fired at them, he said.

"After a brief exchange of fire, the Maoists disappeared into the adjoining forests. Neither side suffered injuries in the gun battle," the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram