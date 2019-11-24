Naxals Torch Nine Vehicles Engaged in PMGSY Road Construction Work in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Nine vehicles and a machine engaged in road construction work were set ablaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Madonar village under Chhotedongar police station area where road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is underway, a local police official told PTI.

Naxals reached the construction site, located around 350 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, and set on fire four tractors and one excavator belonging to a private contractor and a worker's motorcycle, he said.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the ultras, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.