Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Naxals Torch Nine Vehicles Engaged in PMGSY Road Construction Work in Chhattisgarh

Naxals reached the construction site, located around 350 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, and set on fire four tractors and one excavator belonging to a private contractor and a worker's motorcycle.

Agencies

Updated:November 24, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Naxals Torch Nine Vehicles Engaged in PMGSY Road Construction Work in Chhattisgarh
9 vehicles including Dumper and JCB set on fire by Naxals. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Raipur: Nine vehicles and a machine engaged in road construction work were set ablaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Madonar village under Chhotedongar police station area where road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is underway, a local police official told PTI.

Naxals reached the construction site, located around 350 kilometres away from state capital Raipur, and set on fire four tractors and one excavator belonging to a private contractor and a worker's motorcycle, he said.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the ultras, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram