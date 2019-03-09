'Naya' Pakistan With 'Nayi Soch' Should Show 'Naya' Action Against Terror, Says Govt

India on Saturday stepped up its offensive against Pakistan, questioning the lack of will of the neighbouring nation to act against terror groups operating on its soil.Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in a press briefing, said: “We have been transparent in informing the media about the incidents of February 27. One Mig-21 was shot down. Pakistan continues to peddle fake news that they shot down two of our aircraft. If they have video evidence of the second aircraft being shot down, why don’t they make it public?”The spokesperson said there were eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman shooting down an F-16 and India had also shared proof of parts of Amraam missile which can only be carried by F-16.Questioning if Pakistan was defending the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Kumar said a Pakistan minister in an interview said they were in touch with the heads of the terror outfit and had denied the attack. “Our request to Pakistan to take action against terror groups has been met with denial. A ‘Naya’ Pakistan must demonstrate ‘Naya’ action against terror infrastructure on their soil and end cross-border terrorism,” he said.Kumar, while reacting to reports of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi being spotted in London and running a new diamond business there, said the UK was still considering India’s request for extradition. “The fact that we have requested for extradition means we were aware he was in the UK. There is a process involved. It is now up to the UK government to respond to our request.” He added, “The Enforcement Directorate sent us a request early August which we sent to UK. CBI sent us one towards the end of August. UK is considering both requests and we have no other information.”