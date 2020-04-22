Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

NBA Asks UP CM to Shun Curfew Passes for Media Persons, Allow Movement Across Delhi-Noida Border Using Photo IDs

The letter signed by NBA President Rajat Sharma, mentioned the hurdles faced by media personnel to collect the mandatory curfew passes from the district administration. It requested the chief minister to allow media workers entry by using their identity cards only.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NBA Asks UP CM to Shun Curfew Passes for Media Persons, Allow Movement Across Delhi-Noida Border Using Photo IDs
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday wrote a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow media personnel to make movements across the Delhi-Noida border using their Press ID cards. This comes a day after the Gautam Buddha District Administration sealed Delhi's border with the district, which also includes Noida within its jurisdiction.

The letter signed by NBA President Rajat Sharma, mentioned the hurdles faced by media personnel while collecting the mandatory curfew passes from the district administration. It requested the chief minister to allow media workers entry by using their identity cards only.

In its order on Tuesday, the DM had ordered media personnel to collect mandatory curfew passes in order to move across the border.

The letter, written by NBA, also mentioned the problems faced by media companies in providing pick-up and drop facilities to their workers in view of public transport being shut during the lockdown. Since company-owned vehicles are limited, the news houses are undergoing trouble in accommodating vehicles for over hundreds of employees required to be present in the office, keeping in mind that the government had ordered not more than two people (including the driver) to move in a four-wheeler during the lockdown.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres