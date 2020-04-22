NBA Asks UP CM to Shun Curfew Passes for Media Persons, Allow Movement Across Delhi-Noida Border Using Photo IDs

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday wrote a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow media personnel to make movements across the Delhi-Noida border using their Press ID cards. This comes a day after the Gautam Buddha District Administration sealed Delhi's border with the district, which also includes Noida within its jurisdiction.

The letter signed by NBA President Rajat Sharma, mentioned the hurdles faced by media personnel while collecting the mandatory curfew passes from the district administration. It requested the chief minister to allow media workers entry by using their identity cards only.

In its order on Tuesday, the DM had ordered media personnel to collect mandatory curfew passes in order to move across the border.

The letter, written by NBA, also mentioned the problems faced by media companies in providing pick-up and drop facilities to their workers in view of public transport being shut during the lockdown. Since company-owned vehicles are limited, the news houses are undergoing trouble in accommodating vehicles for over hundreds of employees required to be present in the office, keeping in mind that the government had ordered not more than two people (including the driver) to move in a four-wheeler during the lockdown.

