NBE Recruitment 2018: 7 Posts, Apply Before April 21

NBE Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 7 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Medical) has begun on the official website of National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi - natboard.edu.in.Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 21st April 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - https://www.natboard.edu.inStep 2: Download the Application Form from the following URL:https://www.natboard.edu.in/vacancy/2018/Notice+Advertisement+FormAD_Medical_-2018.pdf?ab=58gdkjklj97h58gll79Step 3: Take a printout of the application formStep 4: Fill the application form with all required credentials and send along with other documents at the below mentioned address:'National Board of Examinations Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India NAMS Building, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi – 110029'Unreserved Category - 4OBC Category - 2SC Category - 1The applicant must possess MBBS degree to apply for this post.For more information the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:https://www.natboard.edu.in/vacancy/2018/Notice+Advertisement+FormAD_Medical_-2018.pdf?ab=58gdkjklj97h58gll79Assistant Director (Medical) - Rs 56,100 to Rs 177,500 at Level 10 of pay matrix.t:The age of the applicant must be 35 years.NBE may hold a Written examination or fix its own criteria for the selection of candidates.