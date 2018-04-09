GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NBE Recruitment 2018: 7 Posts, Apply Before April 21

National Board of Examinations, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Government of India) wants to fill 7 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Medical).

Contributor Content

Updated:April 9, 2018, 8:31 PM IST
NBE Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 7 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Medical) has begun on the official website of National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi - natboard.edu.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before 21st April 2018.

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://www.natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Download the Application Form from the following URL:
https://www.natboard.edu.in/vacancy/2018/Notice+Advertisement+FormAD_Medical_-2018.pdf?ab=58gdkjklj97h58gll79
Step 3: Take a printout of the application form
Step 4: Fill the application form with all required credentials and send along with other documents at the below mentioned address:

'National Board of Examinations Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India NAMS Building, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi – 110029'

Vacancy Details:
Unreserved Category - 4
OBC Category - 2
SC Category - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess MBBS degree to apply for this post.
For more information the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:

https://www.natboard.edu.in/vacancy/2018/Notice+Advertisement+FormAD_Medical_-2018.pdf?ab=58gdkjklj97h58gll79

Pay Scale:
Assistant Director (Medical) - Rs 56,100 to Rs 177,500 at Level 10 of pay matrix.

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must be 35 years.

Selection Process:
NBE may hold a Written examination or fix its own criteria for the selection of candidates.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
