»
1-min read

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Results to be Declared Soon at nbsenagaland.com; Check

The NBSE HSLC 10th, HSSLC 12th Result 2019will be released by the Nagaland Board of School Education at its official website nbsenagaland.com

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to declare the HSLC 10th, HSSLC 12th results today. The Nagaland Board of School Education has confirmed that the NBSE HSLC class 10 and HSSLC class 12 Result 2019 will be available for download at its official website nbsenagaland.com today.

Students expecting their Class 10, Class 12 Nagaland Result 2019 are suggested to keep visiting the Nagaland Board of School Education’s official website on timely basis. You can also check your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 at examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result 2019: Steps to check your score

Step 1-Visit the official website- nbsenagaland.com.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' link, click on it.

Step 3- On entering the right details, your Nagaland Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your Nagaland Class 10, 12 Result 2019 and take a printout as it will be used for obtaining your marksheets.

Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019: Know your score through SMS

Candidates can also get the Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 through phone SMS. Follow the below SMS format to get to know your score –

For class Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019,

Type RESULTNBSE10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

For class Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019,

Type RESULTNBSE12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
