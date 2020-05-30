INDIA

1-MIN READ

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released at nbsenagaland.com: How to Check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results

(Image: News18.com)

(Image: News18.com)

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released the results of HSLC (class 10) exams and HSSLC (class 12) examinations at nbsenagaland.com.

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released the HSLC (class 10) results and HSSLC (class 12) results. The NBSE declared the Nagaland board results on the official website at nbsenagaland.com. Apart from the official website, the Nagaland Board results can also be checked at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and exametc.com. Therefore, students are advised to be ready with their admit cards to refer to the login details that are required for checking the Nagaland Board results.

This year, 22,393 students had taken the class 10 HSLC exam, while 15,461 students registered for class 12 HSSLC exams. The Nagaland board exams ended on March 4.

Statistics for Nagaland Board (NBSE) Result 2020:


NBSE HSSLC

12th total number of students- 15,498

Pass Percentage - 73.725%

10th total students- 22392

Pass Percentage - 70.02%

NBSE HSLC

Total female: 11949

Total female qualified: 8470

Total boys: 10443

Total boys qualified: 7210

10th girls total appeared- 11949

Passed- 8470

Pass Percentage - 70.88%

10th Boys total appeared- 10443

Passed-7210

Pass Percentage - 69.04%

12th Commerce

Boys total appeared- 745

Boys passed- 514

Pass Percentage - 68.99%

Girls appeared-592

Girls passed- 495

Pass Percentage - 83.61%

12th Arts

Boys total appeared-5319

Boys passed- 3492

Pass Percentage - 65.65%

Girls appeared-6279

Girls passed- 4852

Pass Percentage - 77.27%

12th Science

Boys total appeared-1280

Boys passed- 961

Pass Percentage - 75.07%

Girls appeared-1245

Girls passed- 1084

Pass Percentage - 87.06%

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: When and where to check


Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Go to the direct link for results once activated

Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will appear online

Step 5: Download it and save


