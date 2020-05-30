NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released at nbsenagaland.com: How to Check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released the HSLC (class 10) results and HSSLC (class 12) results. The NBSE declared the Nagaland board results on the official website at nbsenagaland.com. Apart from the official website, the Nagaland Board results can also be checked at examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and exametc.com. Therefore, students are advised to be ready with their admit cards to refer to the login details that are required for checking the Nagaland Board results.
This year, 22,393 students had taken the class 10 HSLC exam, while 15,461 students registered for class 12 HSSLC exams. The Nagaland board exams ended on March 4.
Statistics for Nagaland Board (NBSE) Result 2020:
NBSE HSSLC
12th total number of students- 15,498
Pass Percentage - 73.725%
10th total students- 22392
Pass Percentage - 70.02%
NBSE HSLC
Total female: 11949
Total female qualified: 8470
Total boys: 10443
Total boys qualified: 7210
10th girls total appeared- 11949
Passed- 8470
Pass Percentage - 70.88%
10th Boys total appeared- 10443
Passed-7210
Pass Percentage - 69.04%
12th Commerce
Boys total appeared- 745
Boys passed- 514
Pass Percentage - 68.99%
Girls appeared-592
Girls passed- 495
Pass Percentage - 83.61%
12th Arts
Boys total appeared-5319
Boys passed- 3492
Pass Percentage - 65.65%
Girls appeared-6279
Girls passed- 4852
Pass Percentage - 77.27%
12th Science
Boys total appeared-1280
Boys passed- 961
Pass Percentage - 75.07%
Girls appeared-1245
Girls passed- 1084
Pass Percentage - 87.06%
NBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: When and where to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com
Step 2: Go to the direct link for results once activated
Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth
Step 4: Your result will appear online
Step 5: Download it and save