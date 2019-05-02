Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland 10th, 12th Results Announced at nbsenagaland.com; Links

The NBSE HSLC 10th, HSSLC 12th Result 2019 released by the Nagaland Board of School Education at its official website nbsenagaland.com

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland 10th, 12th Results Announced at nbsenagaland.com; Links
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The exam conducting body Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019 on May 2 (Thursday) by 12 pm. The Nagaland HSLC Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019 released by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) at its official website nbsenagaland.com

Candidates, who have appeared for Nagaland Board Eaxminations held in February- March, can check their Nagaland HSLC-HSSLC Result 2019 at examresults.net or indiaresults.com and also through phone SMS.

Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Steps to check your score

Step 1-Visit NBSE’s official website- nbsenagaland.com or other listed alternative websites for checking the Nagaland HSLC Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019

Step 2- At the bottom, you will see 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' link, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the asked details and click on submit button so as to view your Nagaland Result 2019 for class 10, 12

will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 will be available for download. Save the soft copy and take a printout of your Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019, Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019

Students can check their Nagaland HSLC result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019.


For class Nagaland HSLC Result 2019,

Type RESULTNBSE10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

For class Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019,

Type RESULTNBSE12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

Very soon after sending the SMS, result seeker will receive a new SMS with details of their Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019, Nagaland HSLC Result 2019 and the subject-wise score.

The last year 2018, for Nagaland Board class 10, class 10 approximately 18,872 and 9,750 respectively students appeared.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram