NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Shortly at nbsenagaland.com; Links
The NBSE HSLC 10th, HSSLC 12th Result 2019will be released by the Nagaland Board of School Education at its official website nbsenagaland.com
NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The exam conducting body Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be declaring the Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019 on May 2 (Thursday) by 12 pm. The Nagaland HSLC Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019 will be published by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) at its official website nbsenagaland.com
Candidates, who have appeared for Nagaland Board Eaxminations held in February- March, can check their Nagaland HSLC-HSSLC Result 2019 at examresults.net or indiaresults.com and also through phone SMS.
Nagaland HSLC 10th Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Steps to check your score
Step 1-Visit NBSE’s official website- nbsenagaland.com or other listed alternative websites for checking the Nagaland HSLC Result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019
Step 2- At the bottom, you will see 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' link, click on it.
Step 3- Enter the asked details and click on submit button so as to view your Nagaland Result 2019 for class 10, 12
will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 will be available for download. Save the soft copy and take a printout of your Nagaland Class 10 Result 2019, Nagaland Class 12 Result 2019
Students can check their Nagaland HSLC result 2019, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019.
For class Nagaland HSLC Result 2019,
Type RESULT
NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
For class Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019,
Type RESULT
NBSE12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
Very soon after sending the SMS, result seeker will receive a new SMS with details of their Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019, Nagaland HSLC Result 2019 and the subject-wise score.
The last year 2018, for Nagaland Board class 10, class 10 approximately 18,872 and 9,750 respectively students appeared.
