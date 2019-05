NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th Scores Announced at nbsenagaland.com, Direct Link Here

NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.



As the Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result is out, students can collect their original mark sheet and passing certificate from their college or institutes on 3rd May.





The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), an authority which conducts the Nagaland board exam every year, has declared the Class 10, Class 12 result on May 2 (today) in online mode. The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has published 2019 Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result at its official website nbsenagaland.com Candidates, might face trouble downloading their Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result due heavy online traffic at the NBSE's website, so they are suggested to check the 2019 Nagaland HSLC Result, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019 examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Step 1-Visit NBSE's official website- nbsenagaland.com 
Step 2- Click on 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' tab
Step 3- Enter the asked details to view your Nagaland Result 2019 for class 10, 12 and click on the submit button
Step 4- Your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 5- Save the soft copy and take a printout of your Nagaland Class 10, 12 Result 2019

Check your Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result by sending a SMS:
For class Nagaland HSLC Result 2019: Type RESULT NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
For class Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019: Type RESULT NBSE12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.