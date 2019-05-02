English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019: Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th Scores Announced at nbsenagaland.com, Direct Link Here
The Nagaland Board of School Education has declared the Class 10, Class 12 result on May 2 on its official website nbsenagaland.com.
(Image: News18.com)
NBSE 10th, 12 Result 2019 | The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), an authority which conducts the Nagaland board exam every year, has declared the Class 10, Class 12 result on May 2 (today) in online mode. The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has published 2019 Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result at its official website nbsenagaland.com.
Candidates, might face trouble downloading their Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result due heavy online traffic at the NBSE’s website, so they are suggested to check the 2019 Nagaland HSLC Result, Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019 examresults.net or indiaresults.com
Steps to check your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 online
Step 1-Visit NBSE’s official website- nbsenagaland.com
Step 2- Click on 'HSLC, HSSLC Nagaland Result 2019' tab
Step 3- Enter the asked details to view your Nagaland Result 2019 for class 10, 12 and click on the submit button
Step 4- Your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed
Step5- Save the soft copy and take a printout of your Nagaland Class 10, 12 Result 2019
Steps to check your Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 via Phone SMS
Check your Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result by sending a
For class Nagaland HSLC Result 2019
Type RESULT
NBSE10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
For class Nagaland HSSLC Result 2019,
Type RESULT
NBSE12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.
As the Nagaland Class 10, Class 12 result is out, students can collect their original mark sheet and passing certificate from their college or institutes on 3rd May.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results