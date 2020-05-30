NBSE Result 2020 Declared: Nagaland Board Released Class 10, 12 Results at nbsenagaland.com; Toppers' List

Nagaland Board Result 2020 Declared | The Nagaland Board of School Education released the NBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020. The results declared on the official website of NBSE nbsenagaland.com.
The announcement regarding the NBSE Class 10, 12 results was made on Thursday, May 28 on the official website. The notification said the provisional results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) will be declared in the late afternoon of May 30.
Students can also check the results on websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Statistics for Nagaland Board (NBSE) Result 2020:
NBSE HSSLC
12th total number of students- 15,498
Pass Percentage - 73.725%
10th total students- 22392
Pass Percentage - 70.02%
NBSE HSLC
Total female: 11949
Total female qualified: 8470
Total boys: 10443
Total boys qualified: 7210
10th girls total appeared- 11949
Passed- 8470
Pass Percentage - 70.88%
10th Boys total appeared- 10443
Passed-7210
Pass Percentage - 69.04%
12th Commerce
Boys total appeared- 745
Boys passed- 514
Pass Percentage - 68.99%
Girls appeared-592
Girls passed- 495
Pass Percentage - 83.61%
12th Arts
Boys total appeared-5319
Boys passed- 3492
Pass Percentage - 65.65%
Girls appeared-6279
Girls passed- 4852
Pass Percentage - 77.27%
12th Science
Boys total appeared-1280
Boys passed- 961
Pass Percentage - 75.07%
Girls appeared-1245
Girls passed- 1084
Pass Percentage - 87.06%
The Nagaland board will be issuing the documents to the centre superintendents after June 5, 2020, in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The centre superintendents will be required to collect and distribute the documents to different schools under their centres. The dates for the same will be announced on the official WhatsApp group.
The Nagaland Board also released a series of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the further handling of the documents. The students as well as centre superintendents can read the official notification on the direct link here.
NBSE Results 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 board results
Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com
Step 2: Go to the direct link for results once activated
Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth
Step 4: Your result will appear online
Step 5: Download it and save
NBSE Results 2020 for Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 exams can be checked through SMS. To receive the message notification, send the following codes to the respective numbers:
1. For HSLC (Class 10) Examination: NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56070
2. For HSSLC (Class 12) Examination: NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56070