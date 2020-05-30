NBSE Result 2020 Declared: Nagaland Board Released Class 10, 12 Results at nbsenagaland.com; Toppers' List

Nagaland Board Result 2020 Declared | The Nagaland Board of School Education released the NBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020. The results declared on the official website of NBSE nbsenagaland.com.

The announcement regarding the NBSE Class 10, 12 results was made on Thursday, May 28 on the official website. The notification said the provisional results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) will be declared in the late afternoon of May 30.

Students can also check the results on websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Statistics for Nagaland Board (NBSE) Result 2020:







NBSE HSSLC

12th total number of students- 15,498



Pass Percentage - 73.725%







10th total students- 22392



Pass Percentage - 70.02%

NBSE HSLC

Total female: 11949



Total female qualified: 8470



Total boys: 10443



Total boys qualified: 7210

10th girls total appeared- 11949



Passed- 8470



Pass Percentage - 70.88%







10th Boys total appeared- 10443



Passed-7210



Pass Percentage - 69.04%

12th Commerce

Boys total appeared- 745



Boys passed- 514



Pass Percentage - 68.99%







Girls appeared-592



Girls passed- 495



Pass Percentage - 83.61%

12th Arts

Boys total appeared-5319



Boys passed- 3492



Pass Percentage - 65.65%







Girls appeared-6279



Girls passed- 4852



Pass Percentage - 77.27%

12th Science

Boys total appeared-1280



Boys passed- 961



Pass Percentage - 75.07%







Girls appeared-1245



Girls passed- 1084



Pass Percentage - 87.06%

The Nagaland board will be issuing the documents to the centre superintendents after June 5, 2020, in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The centre superintendents will be required to collect and distribute the documents to different schools under their centres. The dates for the same will be announced on the official WhatsApp group.

The Nagaland Board also released a series of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the further handling of the documents. The students as well as centre superintendents can read the official notification on the direct link here.

NBSE Results 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 board results

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Go to the direct link for results once activated

Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will appear online

Step 5: Download it and save

NBSE Results 2020 for Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 exams can be checked through SMS. To receive the message notification, send the following codes to the respective numbers:

1. For HSLC (Class 10) Examination: NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56070

2. For HSSLC (Class 12) Examination: NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56070