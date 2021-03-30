india

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive for Covid-19, PM Modi Wishes the Leader Speedy Recovery

National Conference Chairperson Farooq Abdullah (Image: PTI)

Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that his father had tested Covid-19 positive. He urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms,” Omar, who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet. “I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” he added.

Upon hearing the news, PM Modi took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to the ailing leader.

As a response, Farooq Abdullah also took to Twitter to thank the prime minister for his kind wishes, on behalf of his entire family.

first published:March 30, 2021, 10:07 IST