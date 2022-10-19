NC, PDP Raise Doubts Over Killing of Hybrid Terrorist Accused of Attack on UP Labourers in J&K

The National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have raised doubts over the killing of Imran Bashir Ganai, whom the police accused of murder of two labourers on Monday night.

Ganai, as per police, was killed by terrorists when he was leading them to a terrorist hideout.

On Tuesday morning, police said they arrested Ganai, a hybrid militant, within hours of a grenade attack in which two labourers from Kanauj, Uttar Pradesh — Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar — were killed.

WHAT HAPPENED ON TUESDAY?

Taking to the media in Shopian on Tuesday, Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, had said Ganai had confessed to throwing the grenade at a tin shed where the two labourers were sleeping, at the behest of two commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Abid and Danish. They got injured and died.

Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

THE RAIDS

Based on Ganai’s disclosures, police said joint raids were launched in various areas.

“In one of the raids on hideout at Dongri Nala near Landoora bridge, although contact was established with the hiding terrorists, they managed to escape after initial fire,” a police spokesman said. He said another raid was conducted in Nowgam orchards of Shopian around 0230hrs after Ganai agreed to show the exact spot.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint search party in which the arrested hybrid terrorist, who was leading, got injured. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” police said, adding the terrorists managed to escape in the dark.

State Investigation agency carrying out raids in J&K Pulwama in connection with targeted killings and terror financing. @TejindersSodhi gets you the details @aayeshavarma | #JammuAndKashmir #Pulwama #TargetedKillings pic.twitter.com/vTI3cuXEPU — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 18, 2022

“Incriminating material, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot. All the recovered material have been put into case records for further investigation,” the spokesman said.

#EXCLUSIVE | @manojsinha_, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir: This is true there have been targeted #Hindu killings but many #muslims have also been killed. Efforts to end terrorism in J&K will continue till last our breath Watch #TheRightStand with @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/CMnlT6XXGV — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 19, 2022

NC, PDP NOT CONVINCED

The NC and PDP have contested the claims of the police and demanded a probe.

NC Member of Parliament Hasnian Masoodi said civilian killings call for outright condemnation and cannot be condoned on any grounds whatsoever.

Using dubious nomenclature- hybrid militant & chance encounters to justify civilian killings has become the norm in Kashmir. Imran Ganai arrested by the police & then killed in their custody allegedly by another militant defies logic & deserves a thorough investigation. https://t.co/Gte53FDlIV — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 19, 2022

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the police of killing Ganai in custody.

She tweeted, “Using dubious nomenclature- hybrid militant & chance encounters to justify civilian killings has become the norm in Kashmir. Imran Ganai arrested by the police & then killed in their custody allegedly by another militant defies logic & deserves a thorough investigation.”

