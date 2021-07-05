NCB Arrests Man, Absconding Since Last 6 Months, in Mumbai Drugs Factory Case

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Monday arrested an absconding accused in an alleged connection in a case of a drugs factory busted in Dongri area of South Mumbai in January this year. The accused has been identified as Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan and was held in Pydhonie area in South Mumbai.

“Many summons were issued to him to join the investigation but he was evading from the NCB since last six months," NCB’S Zonal Director IRS Sameer Wankhade told CNN-News18.

According to sources, it was learnt that Sonu Pathan would be arriving to meet his accomplice in the wee hours for a brief period. Through its surveillance, the NCB confirmed that he was indeed present around the locality and accordingly he was arrested. Pathan’s arrest was considered as a “big win" for the NCB in its fight against drugs menace in Mumbai.

Sharing further details, Wankhede said that Pathan was involved in an ongoing case wherein major traffickers of Mephedrone named Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala were already arrested by the NCB. The duo were arrested with seizures of 5.375 kg of Mephedrone (MD), 6.126 kg of Ephedrine, 990 gm of Methamphetamine, along with over Rs 2 crore cash and two weapons.

“He is also involved in another case wherein a female trafficker named Iqra Qureshi was arrested along with commercial quantity of MD," the NCB official said.

Pathan has seven cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai city, including Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park.

In another case, the NCB on Saturday seized 57 gm of MD from south Mumbai and caught two persons, identified as Asif Iqbal Shaikh and Pranav Shah, while they were going to deliver the contraband to a local customer, the official said.

