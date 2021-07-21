NCB Busts Major Drug Cartel Accused of Peddling 'Mephedrone' to Children in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a major drug cartel in the Bandra-Kurla area in Mumbai and seized a total 109.8 grams of Mephedrone (in commercial quantity). Besides, Rs 77.92 lakh cash and 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 29.4 lakhs have been recovered. The federal agency has also detained three people accused in the case and their interrogation is underway.

“A team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near LBS road, near Pattrewali Chawal in Kurla West and arrested two people - Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Aalam Naeem Khan. As per the preliminary disclosure of the accused, a team of NCB Mumbai then raided the house of one suspected lady at Bandra West,” said Sameer Wankhade, IRS, Zonal Director NCB Mumbai.

Wankhede stated that a follow-up operation was carried out and a peddler named Ravi Arhhan Memon was arrested at Bharat Nagar, in BKC.

According to sources in the agency, it had received a series of complaints from the residents of Bandra, as well as, emails about the alleged organised drug racket and its distribution among underage children.

“The gang was headed by two women and they were having numerous drug peddlers under their command. They were selling drugs, especially Mephedrone in the areas of Bandra, BKC, Kurla and other places," Wankhede added.

