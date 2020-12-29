NCB Conducts Fresh Raids in Mumbai, Recovers 4 Kgs of Charas and 11 Kgs of Ganja

In fresh raids, the Mumbai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday recovered more than four kilograms of charas from an accused identified as Ashraf Mustafa Shah from Modella Chaknaka in Mulund, a suburbs in Eastern Mumbai.

Speaking to CNN-News18, IRS Sameer Wankhade, Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, confirmed the arrest. "Ashraf Mustafa Shah is a resident of Thane West and further in a follow up action, our team also seized 11 kgs of ganja from his residence," he said.

According to sources in the NCB, the seized charas was allegedly obtained from Jammu and Kashmir and was supposed to be delivered in Mumbai. Further investigation is being conducted to find out the links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the NCB had initiated a high-profile probe into the Bollywood drugs angle after the June 14 death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra, Mumbai. The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death.