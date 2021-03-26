NCB Nab Drug Traffickers in Mumbai After Raid, Recover Over 2 kg Drugs

Based on the intelligence developed by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a team from the agency on Thursday seized a total of 2.029 kg Mephedrone and 160 grams Ephedrine.

Along with these drugs, NCB sleuths also seized Rs 1,15,500 in cash. Sources from the agency also stated that foreign currencies such as Iranian Rials, Polish Zloty and Omani Rial along with two SUV’s, was seized. Two people – Shahrukh Khan alias Shahrukh Bullet and Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata have been nabbed.

Providing details of the operation, DRI Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhade IRS said the federal agency searched the house of alleged peddler Shahrukh Bullet at Kasam Nagar in Andheri West in Mumbai and recovered the drugs and currencies.

“The team of NCB Mumbai searched a house of Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata son of Mohammad Farooque Shaikh also known as Farooque Batata, and recovered 61 gram Mephedrone, 160 gram Ephedrine and intercepted Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata” said Wankhede.

Shahrukh Batata already has a police case registered against him at Oshiwara Police station in 2018 under section 336 of the IPC (endangering the human life or the personal safety of others).

Shadab Batata is a notorious drug trafficker operating in the Western suburbs of Andheri, Versova, Oshiwara, Mira Road etc. Known to supply drugs to celebrities, he was earlier booked in an NDPS Case in the year 2018 by the ANC, Thane and is presently on bail.