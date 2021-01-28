NCB Officers Confirm Links to Pakistan in Mumbai Drug Cartel Case

Senior officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau probing a drug cartel in Mumbai have said links to Pakistan have emerged in the case.

During the ongoing questioning of the alleged drug supplier, Arif Bhujwala, it came to light that wife had made multiple visits to Pakistan. Bhujwala was arrested from Raigad after he ran away from a lab that was busted by the NCB where drugs were allegedly manufactured. He has been sent to NCB custody till 30 January.

Officers have now confirmed that Bhujwala's handler is Kailash Rajput. Rajput is believed to be the assistant of underworld don Anees Ibrahim. Kailash Rajput fled India in 2014 and operates from abroad.

Fresh leads have pointed out that besides visiting Pakistan, Bhujwala and his wife made several calls to someone in Karachi. These calls are under the scanner. The federal agency is probing if any calls were made between the couple to Anees Ibrahim.

The agency is also looking to finding out more about the meetings arranged between Bhujwala and his handler Kailash Rajput who helped felicitate the same.