NCB Official Arrested After Co-Passenger Accuses Him of Molestation on Hyderabad-Pune Train

A Superintendent-rank official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been arrested and booked for molestation on the basis of a 25-year-old woman’s complaint.

The woman, in her complaint filed at Parli in Aurangabad, said the incident occurred when she was travelling onboard a train from Hyderabad to Pune.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Dinesh Ankush Chavan, a Superintendent-rank official with the NCB and resident of Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai. He was travelling on the same train as the woman and was returning after attending a court proceeding in Hyderabad.

A police official said the woman complained that the NCB official touched her in an “immodest way”. She has alleged that Chavan removed her undergarment from her bag, sniffed it and placed it on his chest. “She raised her voice and other passengers woke up and caught hold of him," the police official added.

A case has been registered at Parli Railway Police Station of Aurangabad Railway Unit under sections 354(A) and 509 of IPC. The accused is scheduled to be produced in court on Friday.

Months after investigating alleged drug racket in Bollywood, the NCB is in the spotlight again over the high-profile arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others after a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship on October 2.

