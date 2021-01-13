NCB Records Statement of Maha Minister Nawab Malik's Son-in-law Samir Khan in Drug Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) called Samir Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik, for questioning in an alleged drug procurement case and recorded his statement. Khan’s name came up during the interrogation of peddler Karan Sajnani.

According to sources from the federal agency, there is an online transaction trail between Sajnani and Khan of about Rs 20,000. "We want to verify credentials of this transaction and, hence, summoned him today," an official said on condition of anonymity. The agency believes the transactions were payments for drugs that were allegedly procured by Khan.

Malik is the minister in-charge of minority affairs and skill development in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Uddhav Thackeray.

On Tuesday, the co-owner of famed Mucchad Panwalla shop, Ramkumar Tiwari, was arrested following Sajnani’s questioning. Tiwari was granted bail on Wednesday by a city court after being paying a bail amount of Rs 15,000.