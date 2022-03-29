NCB Seeks 90 More Days to File Charge-sheet in Cruise Ship Drugs Case Involving Aryan Khan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday filed an application before a Mumbai sessions court seeking an extension of 90 days to file a charge-sheet in an alleged drugs case in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is an accused, contending probe in the matter was still on. The usual time frame to submit the charge sheet is 180 days, which in this case would be April 2nd, 2022.

However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB has moved an application under section 36 A (4) of the NDPS act, through which the agency can ask for additional time depending on the progress of the investigation.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year. The 24-year-old star kid was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, and two others observing that there was no prima facie evidence of the three having been part of the alleged conspiracy related to the case. The NCB had claimed to have busted an alleged drugs party on the cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa, at mid-sea on October 2 night, and recovered banned substances.

