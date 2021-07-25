NCB Seizes Charas, Mephedrone and Rs 17.5 Lakh Cash During Raids in Mumbai; Arrests Three Men

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night arrested three persons from Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area and seized 1.2 kg charas, some quantity of mephedrone drug and cash of more than Rs 17 lakh. Those held have been identified as identified as Sameer Mukhtar Sayyed alias Sam Langda, Zakir Sayyed alias Zakir Takla and Ahmed Shamsuddin Shaikh.

The NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede was on a special operation from last six months to arrest Sam Langda, a physically challenged notorious drug mafia, who was running a cartel consisting of several drug peddlers and criminals.

According to Wankhede, initial investigation has revealed that Sam Langada used his disability as an alibi to supply drugs in suburbs specially charas (hashish). The probe further revealed that he used to deploy children aging around 14 to 15 years for peddling of the drugs. “We have recovered commercial quantity of Hashish from him, having origin from Jammu and Kashmir and are further investigating his links," Wankhede said.

Another arrested person Zakir Sayyed was caught by the NCB during the same raid. After the arrest, it was come to the fore that Zakir is one of the biggest suppliers of mephedrone across Maharashtra.

“When his location in Andheri was searched, the team recovered intermediate quantity of mephedrone and Rs 17.5 lakh in cash. Zakir, a history sheeter, was in 2010 booked under two NDPS cases. He was wanted in NCB case. In that case, NCB Mumbai seized a total 2.029 kg mephedrone along with cash Rs 1,15,500, huge quantity of foreign currency, two luxuries vehicles and arrested three persons namely Shahrukh Khan alias Shahrukh Bullet, Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata and Ajaz Khan," the NCB said.

“We conducted strikes at four places, three in Jogeshwari and one in Andheri West. Zakir had come to purchase drugs from Sameer. Zakir tried to escape from the location by jumping from the first floor when he spotted us. He was wanted in one of our case where we recovered 2 kg of mephedrone when we took action against the batata gang and one Shahrukh gang, who was their main supplier, and in this case also we have made recovery from him. We have also recovered huge quantity of cash, basically proceeds from drug sales," Wankhede said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here