NCB Sniffs Out New Trend of Consuming 'Edible Weeds' in Cakes After Raiding Mumbai Bakery; 3 Held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized marijuana and 830 grams of ‘weed cakes’ from a bakery in suburban Malad and arrested three persons including a woman in this connection, an official said on Sunday. According to the NCB, it was the first such case in India wherein ‘edible weed’ was used for baking cakes. During the raid conducted on the bakery on Saturday night, ‘brownie weed cakes’, ‘edible pot brownie and ‘weed pot brownie’ weighing 830 grams along with 35 gram of marijuana were seized, he said. The NCB also took three persons, including Jagat Chaurasia suspected to be the main supplier of the contraband from Bandra, in custody and seized 125 grams of marijuana from him, the official said.

According to the NCB, a new trend is seen among youngsters to consume substances by mixed and baking ‘brownie weed pot’ cakes. Edible cannabis or ‘edible weed pot brownie’ is a food product (either homemade or produced commercially) that contains cannabis extract as an active ingredient. Edible weed pots are a way to consume cannabis. Cannabis edibles may affect people for a longer period than smoked cannabis, according to the NCB. The NCB has registered a case against the trio under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

