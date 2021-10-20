NCB Submits Aryan Khan's Chats Discussing Drugs With B-town Actress in Mumbai Court

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday submitted chat messages of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, with an upcoming Bollywood actress in a Mumbai court and claimed that both were discussing drugs during the cruise party in Maharashtra’s capital city. This comes ahead of Aryan’s bail plea hearing in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship today.

According to a report by India Today TV, Aryan and upcoming Bollywood actress were reportedly talking about drugs during the Mumbai cruise party on October 2, after which Aryan and few others were arrested by the NCB next day.

As per the report, the chats purportedly show discussions about drugs between Aryan and the actress. In the previous hearing, the chats in question were submitted by the team of anti-drugs agency to the court.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests. Aryan is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.

Aryan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — have sought bail from Mumbai court of V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB has claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs and that even though nothing was recovered from him personally, his WhatsApp chats revealed he has links with drug peddlers.

