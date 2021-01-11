NCB Summons Mumbai's 'Muchhad Panwalla' Owner Jaishankar Tiwari in 'Drug Abuse' Case

Jaishankar Tiwari, the owner of famed 'Mucchad Panwalla' in Mumbai, has been summoned and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after some Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) was allegedly recvoered from his shop. The questioning began on Monday at 10 am and is still underway.

Tiwari's pan store, located at Kemp's Corner in South Mumbai, is very popular among celebrities.

According to NCB sources, Tiwari's name came up during the questioning of alleged drug peddlar Karan Sajnani, who was being the investigated about supplying drugs.

It has been alleged that Tiwari used to supply marijuana and other banned substances to his customers by concealing drugs in the pan, sources told CNN-News18.