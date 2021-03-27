NCB Unearths 122 Grams Of Drugs From A Courier Meant For New Zealand

Two days after the arrest of Shadaab Batata, the son of notorious drug supplier Farooq Batata, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has again busted a drug racket. Based on the inputs developed by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the NCB, the federal agency has seized a total 122 grams of amphetamine from a courier. The courier containing the psychotropic drug was bound for New Zealand.

The agency seized the parcel from a courier agency in Mumbai and recovered 122 grams of the psychotropic substance. “The drug was concealed in three covers of a hard disk and the destination of the seized drugs was meant for New Zealand. Further investigation is underway,” said NCB Zonal Director IRS Sameer Wankhade, under whose leadership this racket was busted.

According to sources, amphetamines are central nervous system (CNS) stimulants that are used for recreational purposes also and are addictive with a history of abuse.

Just two days ago, the NCB arrested alleged drug supplier Shadab Batata. A kingpin known for supplying drugs to celebrities in the party circuit, the arrest comes as a big win for the agency.

Ever since the drug angle cropped up during the probe of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, investigations and subsequent raids conducted by the NCB have exposed the dark underbelly of the drug trade in Mumbai and other cities.