NCB’s Sameer Wankhede, Heading Probe Into Mumbai Drug Bust Case, Alleges Being Snooped On

Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a complaint with the Maharashtra police alleging that his movement is being tracked. The development comes after the officer spearheaded a drug bust where a cruise off the Mumbai coast was raided, and Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, among several other people were detained and later arrested.

The officer in his complaint has said he has come across several people, dressed in civil clothes, who were “following his movement".

Wankhede has submitted proof of CCTV footage, along with his complaint. He has also alleged that other officials of the Mumbai NCB team are being ‘tracked’.

ALSO READ | Aryan Khan Denied Bail, To Spend the Weekend in Jail as Sessions Court Shut on Saturday

Meanwhile, a special court here on Monday said it would hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, on October 13 and directed the NCB to file its reply on that date.

Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the court would hear the bail plea on Wednesday after the NCB said there was “no extreme urgency" to hear the application and sought a week to file an affidavit. The defence said Aryan Khan was “falsely implicated" and releasing him on bail would not stop the probe.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail on October 8 after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate’s court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

In his plea, Aryan Khan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. There is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant (Aryan Khan) is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs, the bail application said.

It added that no incriminating contraband drugs or any other material were recovered from Aryan Khan and that he had strong roots in the society and hence there was no likelihood of him absconding or fleeing from justice.

On Monday, when Aryan Khan’s counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB’s advocates A M Chimalkar and Advait Sethna sought a week to respond and file their affidavit.

They said the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.

With inputs from PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.